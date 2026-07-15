DRDGold’s R10bn Vision 2028 expansion programme has reached a key milestone, with its expanded Driefontein 2 processing plant now in production. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Niël Pretorius about what this milestone means for the company’s growth strategy, production outlook and long-term value creation.
WATCH | DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius on Vision 2028’s major milestone
Business Day TV speaks to Niël Pretorius, CEO of DRDGold
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