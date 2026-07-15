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WATCH | DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius on Vision 2028’s major milestone

Business Day TV speaks to Niël Pretorius, CEO of DRDGold

Business Business

Business Day TV

DRDGold’s R10bn Vision 2028 expansion programme has reached a key milestone, with its expanded Driefontein 2 processing plant now in production. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Niël Pretorius about what this milestone means for the company’s growth strategy, production outlook and long-term value creation.

Mining

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