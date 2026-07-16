WATCH | Exxaro expands renewable energy with R1.7bn solar plant

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Exxaro has switched on its first solar plant in Lephalale, marking a major milestone in its renewable energy strategy. The R1.7bn facility will supply clean power to the Grootegeluk coal mine, cutting electricity costs by more than R100m a year while reducing emissions. The project forms part of Exxaro’s broader ambition to nearly triple its renewable energy capacity by 2030, as the miner looks to balance its coal business with a growing portfolio of clean energy assets.

Business Day TV spoke to Leon Groenewald, managing director of energy at Exxaro, about the commercial case for renewables, the company’s expansion plans and what the energy transition means for South Africa’s mining sector.