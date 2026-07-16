WATCH | The dark side of SA’s iGaming boom: fraud in online gambling

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South Africa’s online gambling market is expanding at pace, but so too are the fraud risks facing both players and operators. From identity theft and account takeovers to payment fraud and money laundering, increasingly sophisticated scams are exposing consumers to financial losses while costing platforms millions.

As the sector continues to grow, how are operators strengthening security without compromising the customer experience? Business Day TV spoke to Jarryd Jensen, regional director for Southern Africa at Sumsub, about the evolving fraud landscape and the technologies helping to protect the iGaming ecosystem.