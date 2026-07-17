WATCH | Beyond the pitch: Has the 2026 Fifa World Cup been an economic win for Africa?

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African teams made history at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, with 90% of the continent’s representatives reaching the knockout stages. But has that success translated into lasting commercial value?

With Fifa almost doubling the tournament’s prize fund to $871m (R14.38bn) and sponsorship opportunities growing, Business Day TV examines whether Africa has also emerged as a winner off the pitch.

Sibabalwe Sesmani, CEO of Unorthodox, offers his thoughts on the tournament’s economic impact and what it means for the future business of African football.