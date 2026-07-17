WATCH | Tech Talk: Amazon’s satellite internet set for SA — can it succeed where Starlink stumbled?

Amazon is preparing to launch its low-earth orbit satellite internet service in South Africa through a partnership with Herotel, with a commercial rollout planned for 2027. The move could transform broadband access in underserved rural areas and reshape competition in the local telecoms market.
Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza discusses how the partnership works, why Amazon is taking a different approach to Starlink, and what it could mean for connectivity, regulation and South Africa’s digital economy.
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