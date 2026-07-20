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WATCH | Inside the PIC governance crisis

Business Day TV spoke to Khaya Sithole, director at Corusca Consulting

Governance concerns at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) continue to deepen following the precautionary suspension of CEO Patrick Dlamini (CFO SOUTH AFRICA)

Governance concerns at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) continue to mount after CEO Patrick Dlamini was placed on precautionary suspension. Since then, several board members have resigned and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has opened an investigation into the asset manager’s leadership and governance. For more on the implications for the PIC and the public funds it oversees, Business Day TV spoke to Khaya Sithole, director at Corusca Consulting.

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