WATCH | Political Week Ahead

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The state-owned Public Investment Corporation has announced the precautionary suspension of its COO and the resignation of two senior staff members. Stock photo.

It’s a busy week on the political front. A court is set to rule on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to stop parliament’s impeachment committee, the ANC is expected to name its Johannesburg mayoral candidate, while the DA turns up the heat on governance at the Public Investment Corporation. Business Day’s political correspondent Thando Maeko discusses the significance of these events.