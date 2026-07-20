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WATCH | SA’s ISPs fall short on customer experience ahead of Amazon entry

Business Day TV speaks to Sarah Lamb, managing director of DataEQ

Business Business

Business Day TV

Amazon is preparing to enter South Africa’s internet market with its satellite broadband service, but local internet providers have a more immediate challenge. The latest South African Telecoms Customer Experience Index shows that not a single ISP achieved a positive net customer sentiment score over the past six months.

So, what’s driving the dissatisfaction, and what lessons can incumbents and Amazon take from it? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Sarah Lamb, managing director of DataEQ.

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