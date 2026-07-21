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WATCH | Dean Macpherson explains government’s property portfolio overhaul

Business Day TV speaks to Dean Macpherson, minister of public works & infrastructure

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Business Day TV

The government is ramping up efforts to improve the management of its property portfolio, with public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson ordering an investigation into more than 6,200 state-owned homes allocated to government officials.

The review will assess whether the properties are being used appropriately and identify assets that could be sold, redeveloped or removed from the state’s books as part of a broader drive to unlock value and improve efficiency.

Business Day TV discussed the investigation, what prompted the review and what it could mean for the future of government-owned property with Dean Macpherson.

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