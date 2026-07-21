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WATCH | Disease outbreaks threaten pork prices

Business Day TV chats to Marlene Louw of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation

Business Business

Business Day TV

Consumers could soon pay more for pork as outbreaks of African swine fever tighten supply. Business Day TV spoke to Marlene Louw, CEO of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation, about the impact on producers and supply, and what shoppers can expect in the coming months.

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