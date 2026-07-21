Consumers could soon pay more for pork as outbreaks of African swine fever tighten supply. Business Day TV spoke to Marlene Louw, CEO of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation, about the impact on producers and supply, and what shoppers can expect in the coming months.
WATCH | Disease outbreaks threaten pork prices
Business Day TV chats to Marlene Louw of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation
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