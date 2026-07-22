BDTV

WATCH | Can government’s township economy plan unlock growth?

Business Day TV spoke to Alef Meulenberg, founder of Rhiza Holdings

Business Business

Business Day TV

The draft national policy is aimed at stimulating inclusive growth, supporting small businesses and creating jobs. File photo: (Supplied)

The government is looking to unlock the economic potential of South Africa’s townships and rural communities through a draft national policy aimed at stimulating inclusive growth, supporting small businesses and creating jobs.

The proposed framework seeks to tackle persistent challenges such as poor infrastructure, limited access to markets and high unemployment, while creating a co-ordinated roadmap to revitalise local economies.

Business Day TV spoke to Alef Meulenberg, founder of Rhiza Holdings, about whether the policy can translate into meaningful economic opportunities and what will be needed to turn ambition into implementation.

Business Day

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN | South Africa cannot afford to lose its defence industry

2

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE | Politics should not determine who chairs the PIC

3

RICHARD CALLAND | Can America’s constitution survive Donald Trump?

4

JOHN DLUDLU | Black institutions need renewal, not chronic internal battles

5

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Related Articles