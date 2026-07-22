WATCH | Can government’s township economy plan unlock growth?

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The draft national policy is aimed at stimulating inclusive growth, supporting small businesses and creating jobs. File photo:

The government is looking to unlock the economic potential of South Africa’s townships and rural communities through a draft national policy aimed at stimulating inclusive growth, supporting small businesses and creating jobs.

The proposed framework seeks to tackle persistent challenges such as poor infrastructure, limited access to markets and high unemployment, while creating a co-ordinated roadmap to revitalise local economies.

Business Day TV spoke to Alef Meulenberg, founder of Rhiza Holdings, about whether the policy can translate into meaningful economic opportunities and what will be needed to turn ambition into implementation.

Business Day