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WATCH | Roelf Meyer on how SA and US can reset relations

Business Day TV spoke to Roelf Meyer, South Africa’s ambassador to the US

Business Business

Business Day TV

Relations between South Africa and the US have been tested by months of diplomatic strain, with tensions fuelled by disagreements over the Middle East conflict, trade tariffs and Washington’s refugee policy towards South Africa.

While both governments have expressed a desire to repair ties, questions remain about how trust can be rebuilt and what a meaningful reset would look like.

South Africa’s ambassador to the US, Roelf Meyer, joins Business Day TV to discuss the state of the relationship, the key challenges still facing both countries and the path forward.


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