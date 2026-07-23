BDTV

WATCH | SA seeks to repair regional ties after anti-immigration protests

Business Day TV spoke to Zane Dangor, director-general for international relations

Business Business

Business Day TV

A surge in protests targeting illegal immigration has placed South Africa under growing regional scrutiny, with thousands of foreigners leaving the country and several African governments expressing concern over the developments.

The unrest has raised fresh questions about South Africa’s diplomatic standing on the continent and the steps needed to rebuild confidence with its neighbours.

Business Day TV spoke to international relations director-general Zane Dangor about the regional response, the impact on South Africa’s foreign relations and the government’s efforts to strengthen ties across Africa.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MISCHKA MOOSA | Joburg’s winter fiscal freeze

2

LÉONCE NDIKUMANA | In a world remade by force, SA should bet on UN tax rules

3

OFENTSE DAVHIE | Political risk is a business problem, not just a headline

4

BRIAN KANTOR | To bet or not to bet? That is the question

5

PHILIP MASEKO | AfCFTA at four ― the gap between the communique and the corridor

Related Articles