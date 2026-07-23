WATCH | SA seeks to repair regional ties after anti-immigration protests

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A surge in protests targeting illegal immigration has placed South Africa under growing regional scrutiny, with thousands of foreigners leaving the country and several African governments expressing concern over the developments.

The unrest has raised fresh questions about South Africa’s diplomatic standing on the continent and the steps needed to rebuild confidence with its neighbours.

Business Day TV spoke to international relations director-general Zane Dangor about the regional response, the impact on South Africa’s foreign relations and the government’s efforts to strengthen ties across Africa.