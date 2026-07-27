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WATCH | Agriculture minister on FMD, biosecurity reforms and future of farming

Business Day TV spoke to Willie Aucamp, minister of agriculture

Business Business

Business Day TV

South Africa’s farmers seek faster action against a growing foot-and-mouth disease crisis affecting livestock across the country. File photo: (Siphiwe Sibeko)

South Africa’s livestock sector is facing one of its most significant animal health challenges in decades, with the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak threatening farmers, exports and the broader agricultural economy.

Agriculture minister Willie Aucamp has made containing the outbreak a top priority, introducing new measures including an online authorisation system that allows farmers to apply to vaccinate their own livestock, while advancing broader reforms aimed at strengthening the country’s biosecurity framework.

Business Day TV caught up with Aucamp for more insight.

Business Day


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