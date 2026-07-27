WATCH | The economics of SA’s immigration crisis

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The government has intensified its crackdown on illegal migrants after protests over the pressure illegal foreigners place on South Africa’s healthcare and labour systems. Business Day TV spoke to Aimée-Noël Mbiyozo, senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, about the economic contribution of legal immigrants, the rise in anti-immigrant sentiment and the latest research on migration and the economy.