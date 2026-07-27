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WATCH | The economics of SA’s immigration crisis

Business Day speaks to Aimée-Noël Mbiyozo, senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies

Business Business

Business Day TV

The government has intensified its crackdown on illegal migrants after protests over the pressure illegal foreigners place on South Africa’s healthcare and labour systems. Business Day TV spoke to Aimée-Noël Mbiyozo, senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, about the economic contribution of legal immigrants, the rise in anti-immigrant sentiment and the latest research on migration and the economy.


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