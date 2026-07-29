WATCH | Valterra declares bumper dividend

Valterra Platinum has declared a bumper interim dividend, with shareholders set to receive R57 per share. after reporting a sharp jump in first-half earnings, supported by stronger platinum prices and higher production and sales volumes. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Craig Miller about the group’s performance and its outlook for the rest of the year.
Business Day
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