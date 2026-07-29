BDTV

WATCH | Valterra declares bumper dividend

Business Day TV spoke with Craig Miller, CEO of Valterra Platinum

Business Business

Business Day TV

Valterra CEO, Craig Miller. Picture: (Ihsaan Haffejee)

Valterra Platinum has declared a bumper interim dividend, with shareholders set to receive R57 per share. after reporting a sharp jump in first-half earnings, supported by stronger platinum prices and higher production and sales volumes. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Craig Miller about the group’s performance and its outlook for the rest of the year.

Business Day


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