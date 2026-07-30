WATCH | Can SA’s farmers weather a return of El Niño?

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As South Africa’s summer planting season gets under way, attention is turning to the possible return of El Niño, with forecasts pointing to a greater than 90% chance of the weather pattern developing across southern Africa. While the risk of a drier summer remains a key concern for farmers, several seasons of above-average rainfall have left soil moisture levels and dam storage in a far stronger position than in previous El Niño cycles.

Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior agricultural economist Paul Makube about how prepared the agricultural sector is, the risks that lie ahead, and why South Africa may be better placed to withstand this event than many expect.