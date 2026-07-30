WATCH | Gold demand holds firm despite cooling prices in Q2

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Global gold demand was largely unchanged in the second quarter, even as prices retreated from record highs. Strong buying by central banks and investors helped offset weaker demand for gold ETFs and jewellery. As markets look ahead to the second half of the year, attention is turning to what’s driving demand and whether gold can maintain its appeal. Business Day TV spoke to Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council, for more insight.