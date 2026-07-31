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WATCH | Savings month wraps up amid renewed financial optimism

Business Day TV spoke with John Manyike, group head of financial education at Old Mutual

Business Business

Business Day TV

National savings month ends with consumers feeling more optimistic about the economy and their personal finances. This despite many households battling rising living costs and mounting debt. These are the findings from the latest Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor.

Business Day TV discussed the findings in greater detail with John Manyike, group head of financial education at Old Mutual.


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