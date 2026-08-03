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WATCH | Political Week Ahead - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment inquiry

Business Day TV spoke with Tara Roos, Business Day’s parliamentary correspondent

Business Business

Business Day TV

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: (ParliamentRSA)

Parliament’s section 89 impeachment committee has voted to appeal directly to the Constitutional Court after a high court ruling halted public hearings into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment inquiry. The latest legal move could determine how parliament conducts one of its most significant accountability processes and shape the future of the impeachment proceedings. Business Day parliamentary correspondent Tara Roos joins Business Day TV to explain what prompted the appeal, the legal arguments at stake and what happens next.

Business Day


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