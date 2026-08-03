WATCH | What Ramaphosa’s Eskom grid reform means for South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s electricity sector is on the brink of its biggest structural reform in decades after President Cyril Ramaphosa endorsed the first phase of plans to separate the country’s electricity transmission operator from Eskom. The proposal would establish an independent Transmission System Operator to manage the national grid and electricity market, with the goal of increasing competition, attracting private investment and improving long-term energy security. But what does the reform mean for Eskom, electricity pricing, renewable energy and consumers? Energy analyst Chris Yelland joins Business Day TV to unpack the implications.

Business Day