WATCH | Can UIF’s TERS scheme still save jobs in struggling businesses?

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South Africa’s Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme, or TERS, was designed to help businesses in financial distress keep workers employed while they implement turnaround plans. But growing concerns over administrative delays, compliance hurdles and processing backlogs have raised questions about whether the system is still delivering support when companies need it most.

Business Day TV unpacks where the scheme is falling short, what it means for jobs and business rescue efforts and what reforms may be needed with Natalie Singer Saul, executive consultant at Global Business Solutions, representing Business Unity South Africa on Nedlac’s unemployment insurance subcommittee.