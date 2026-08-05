WATCH | Can the Post Office build on its governance turnaround?

The South African Post Office has received its first unqualified audit opinion in six years, marking a significant step forward in governance and financial reporting during its business rescue process.
But with mail volumes continuing to decline, ageing infrastructure, weak revenue and a reliance on government support, major challenges remain.
Former South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes joins Business Day TV to assess what the improved audit outcome means, whether the turnaround is gaining traction, and what it will take to secure the Post Office’s long-term future.
Business Day
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