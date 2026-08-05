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WATCH | Can the Post Office build on its governance turnaround?

Business Day TV spoke to Mark Barnes, former CEO of the South African Post Office

Business Business

Business Day TV

Former SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes has set out to raise R5bn to support small businesses he sees as crucial to reviving the economy
Former SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes has set out to raise R5bn to support small businesses he sees as crucial to reviving the economy. File picture: (FILE)

The South African Post Office has received its first unqualified audit opinion in six years, marking a significant step forward in governance and financial reporting during its business rescue process.

But with mail volumes continuing to decline, ageing infrastructure, weak revenue and a reliance on government support, major challenges remain.

Former South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes joins Business Day TV to assess what the improved audit outcome means, whether the turnaround is gaining traction, and what it will take to secure the Post Office’s long-term future.

Business Day


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