BDTV

WATCH | Glencore cashes in on commodity rally

Business Day TV speaks with Peter Major, director of mining at Modern Corporate Solutions

Business Business

Business Day TV

Glencore has cashed in on higher commodity prices and volatile energy markets, returning to profit and reporting a sharp jump in underlying earnings for the six months to end-June. Business Day TV chatted to Peter Major, director of mining at Modern Corporate Solutions, about the miner’s performance and the group’s planned listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SANDILE MBATHA | We shouldn’t need an economics degree to participate in democracy

2

ZIYANDA THANDO NZIMANDE | An investigation pitted against the clock

3

RICHARD CALLAND | Climate fatalism grips boardrooms

4

JOHN DLUDLU | Idac’s fall shows how to kill off a good idea

5

SCOTT TIMCKE | Prepare for an expensive global economy

Related Articles