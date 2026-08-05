WATCH | Glencore cashes in on commodity rally

Glencore has cashed in on higher commodity prices and volatile energy markets, returning to profit and reporting a sharp jump in underlying earnings for the six months to end-June. Business Day TV chatted to Peter Major, director of mining at Modern Corporate Solutions, about the miner’s performance and the group’s planned listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.
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