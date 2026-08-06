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WATCH | Citrus growers’ exports to be squeezed this season

Business Day TV spoke to Paul Hardman, COO of the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa

Business Business

Business Day TV

Citrus growers have cut their export forecast as weather damage and shipping disruptions squeeze the season's prospects. SA is the world’s second-largest exporter of citrus after Spain. Picture: (John Wait)

South Africa’s citrus industry is facing a challenging export season. Flood damage, conflict in the Middle East and ongoing logistics constraints are expected to reduce export volumes, raising concerns about the impact on growers and the broader economy.

Business Day TV spoke to Paul Hardman, COO of the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa for more insight.

Business Day


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