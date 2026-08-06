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WATCH | Old Mutual shifts Zimbabwe listing to unlock shareholder value

Business Day TV speaks to Casper Troskie, CFO at Old Mutual

Business Business

Business Day TV

Old Mutual has secured regulatory approval to transfer its secondary listing in Zimbabwe from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, ending a trading suspension that has lasted since 2020.

The move is expected to restore liquidity for about 30,000 Zimbabwean shareholders and marks a significant milestone for the insurer’s operations in the country.

For more insight, Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual CFO Casper Troskie.


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