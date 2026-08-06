WATCH | Old Mutual shifts Zimbabwe listing to unlock shareholder value

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Old Mutual has secured regulatory approval to transfer its secondary listing in Zimbabwe from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, ending a trading suspension that has lasted since 2020.

The move is expected to restore liquidity for about 30,000 Zimbabwean shareholders and marks a significant milestone for the insurer’s operations in the country.

For more insight, Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual CFO Casper Troskie.