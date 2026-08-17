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WATCH | The Political Week Ahead: Pikitup faces mounting pressure

Business Day TV spoke with Luyolo Mkentane, political correspondent for Business Day

Business Business

Business Day TV

Pikitup is facing mounting pressure as protesting casual workers demand permanent employment, disrupting waste collection and leaving rubbish backlogs across parts of Johannesburg. With municipal unions staying out of the dispute, legal and economic experts are divided over whether the city is obligated to absorb the workers permanently. For more on the developments, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day political correspondent Luyolo Mkentane.


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