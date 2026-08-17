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WATCH | Vote 2026: Inside the municipal race with Rise Mzansi’s Lukhona Mnguni

Business Day TV speaks to Lukhona Mnguni, Rise Mzansi’s Joburg mayoral candidate

Business Business

Business Day TV

The race for Joburg’s top job is heating up, with Rise Mzansi’s Lukhona Mnguni positioning himself as an alternative to what he calls the city’s failing political leadership. This comes amid growing frustration over water shortages, power outages, potholes and poor service delivery. Business Day TV caught up with Rise Mzansi’s Joburg mayoral candidate, Lukhona Mnguni, to discuss his vision for the city and how he plans to turn Joburg around.

(Supplied)

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