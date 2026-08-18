WATCH | Business confidence improves but can the recovery last?

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South Africa’s business confidence is showing signs of recovery, with the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index rising to 125.4 in July after a sharp decline earlier this year. Stronger vehicle sales, merchandise exports and lower energy prices supported the improvement, though higher inflation and weaker precious metal prices continue to weigh on sentiment. Business Day TV spoke to Sacci president Mtho Xulu for more insight.