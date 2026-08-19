WATCH | DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius on the group’s earnings surge

DRDGold has reported an 89% jump in full-year headline earnings, supported by higher gold prices and strong operational performance. Business Day TV spoke to Niël Pretorius, CEO of DRDGold, for more insight.
DRDGold has reported an 89% jump in full-year headline earnings, supported by higher gold prices and strong operational performance. Business Day TV spoke to Niël Pretorius, CEO of DRDGold, for more insight.
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