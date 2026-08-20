WATCH | Why cyberattacks are surging in Africa

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Financial services, governments and energy and utilities remain among the continent’s most targeted sectors. Stock photo:

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African organisations are facing a growing wave of cyber threats.

According to Check Point Research, organisations across Africa averaged 3,237 cyberattacks a week in July, which is well above the global average of 2,336. Financial services, governments and energy and utilities remain among the continent’s most targeted sectors.

Business Day TV spoke to Check Point Software Technologies’ Ian van Rensburg about what’s driving the escalation and how organisations can better protect themselves.

Business Day