WATCH | Grindrod CEO Kwazi Mabaso says group remains resilient amid disruptions

Grindrod has delivered a resilient first-half performance, despite geopolitical uncertainty, weather disruptions and pressure across parts of the logistics sector. Revenue rose 19% to R2.8bn, while headline earnings were broadly unchanged at R592.6m. Strong port performance, particularly at Maputo, helped support the results. CEO Kwazi Mabaso spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s performance.
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