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WATCH | Master Drilling posts higher half-year profit despite operational headwinds

Business Day TV spoke to André van Deventer, CFO of Master Drilling

Business Business

Business Day TV

Master Drilling has reported a 16.7% increase in first-half headline earnings per share in dollar terms, despite a mixed performance across its operations. Business Day TV spoke to André van Deventer, CFO of Master Drilling, for more insight.


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