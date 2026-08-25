WATCH | Master Drilling posts higher half-year profit despite operational headwinds

Master Drilling has reported a 16.7% increase in first-half headline earnings per share in dollar terms, despite a mixed performance across its operations. Business Day TV spoke to André van Deventer, CFO of Master Drilling, for more insight.
Master Drilling has reported a 16.7% increase in first-half headline earnings per share in dollar terms, despite a mixed performance across its operations. Business Day TV spoke to André van Deventer, CFO of Master Drilling, for more insight.
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