WATCH | Exploring Merchant West’s R5bn Horizon Funding SPV

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Impending events for 2024 loom on the horizon, each capable of exerting substantial influence on the rand's exchange rate. Picture: Supplied via Merchant West Incompass

Merchant West’s R5bn Horizon Funding SPV will be listed on the debt market of the Cape Town Stock Exchange, giving businesses an alternative route to institutional capital. Business Day TV spoke to Matthew Simpkins, COO of Merchant West Lending, about the listing, how the funding vehicle works and what it says about the changing debt funding landscape.

Business Day