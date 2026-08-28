WATCH | Stock Picks

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Business Day TV spoke to Ian Anderson from Merchant West Investments and Victor Seanie from Benguela Global Fund Managers

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Business Day TV

Picture: 123RF
Business Day TV discusses Friday's stock picks with Ian Anderson and Victor Seanie. Picture: 123RF

Ian Anderson from Merchant West Investments and Victor Seanie from Benguela Global Fund Managers take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.

Business Day


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