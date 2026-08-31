WATCH | IEC outlines next steps as preparations for local government elections advance

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With the deadline for political parties to submit candidate lists now past, the IEC is moving into the verification phase for the November 4 local government elections. IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo spoke to Business Day TV about the verification process, the readiness of the electoral commission and what voters and political parties can expect in the final weeks before election day.

Business Day