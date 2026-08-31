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WATCH | IEC outlines next steps as preparations for local government elections advance

Business Day TV spoke to Sy Mamabolo, chief electoral officer at the IEC

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Business Day TV

The local government elections take place on November 4. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

With the deadline for political parties to submit candidate lists now past, the IEC is moving into the verification phase for the November 4 local government elections. IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo spoke to Business Day TV about the verification process, the readiness of the electoral commission and what voters and political parties can expect in the final weeks before election day.

Business Day


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