BDTV

WATCH | The Political Week Ahead

Business Day TV spoke with Thando Maeko, political correspondent at Business Day

Business Business

Business Day TV

MK Party president Jacob Zuma attending a meeting in the Mkhanyakude region's Hluhluwe sub-region, KwaZulu-Natal, on June 22 2026. Picture: (uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (Official) on X)

Political parties are ramping up their campaigns ahead of the November 4 local government elections, with mayoral candidates now being unveiled.

The MK Party has named former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi as its Johannesburg mayoral candidate, adding another prominent name to the race for control of the metro.

Meanwhile, the party is facing a legal battle over a R12.5m bill linked to a settlement agreement. Business Day political correspondent Thando Maeko unpacks the latest developments.

Business Day


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

KUHLE DAWETI | Who writes AI’s rules when someone else owns the machines?

2

DAVID WOLPERT | Why Australia exported 54 times more beef than SA last year

3

KAIZER NYATSUMBA AND MIKE MATHABELA | SA must prioritise investment over politics

4

Petrol pump pain: SA pays R56bn more for fuel after oil shock

5

Brace for a September fuel price hike

Related Articles