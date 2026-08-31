WATCH | The Political Week Ahead

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MK Party president Jacob Zuma attending a meeting in the Mkhanyakude region's Hluhluwe sub-region, KwaZulu-Natal, on June 22 2026. Picture:

Political parties are ramping up their campaigns ahead of the November 4 local government elections, with mayoral candidates now being unveiled.

The MK Party has named former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi as its Johannesburg mayoral candidate, adding another prominent name to the race for control of the metro.

Meanwhile, the party is facing a legal battle over a R12.5m bill linked to a settlement agreement. Business Day political correspondent Thando Maeko unpacks the latest developments.

Business Day