WATCH | KAP CEO Frans Olivier unpacks stronger FY performance

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KAP has delivered a much-improved full-year performance, with headline earnings per share surging 88% to 45.2 cents.

Revenue held steady at R29.6bn, while improved operational performance, lower finance costs and stronger cash generation helped drive profitability and reduce net debt by R1.1bn.

Business Day TV spoke to KAP CEO Frans Olivier to unpack the results and the outlook for the company.

Business Day