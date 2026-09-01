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WATCH | Shoprite’s annual earnings boosted by Checkers, Sixty60

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Pieter Engelbrecht

Business Business

Business Day TV

Branding: The Sixty60 scooters have become a symbol of the Checkers business. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shoprite's Sixty60 scooters have become a symbol of the Checkers business. Picture: Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Shoprite on Tuesday reported a 12.2% rise in annual headline earnings per share for the 12 months to end-June, with sales growth led by Checkers and Sixty60. The group has also agreed to buy Vida e Caffè and a controlling stake in R&A Cellular as it expands into quick-service restaurants and financial services. CEO Pieter Engelbrecht discusses the results and the group’s expansion plans.

Business Day


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