WATCH | Implats unlocks R17bn shareholder payout

Impala Platinum (Implats) is returning about R17bn to shareholders through dividends for the year, as higher PGM prices helped lift earnings and cash generation. Business Day TV spoke to Nico Muller, CEO of Impala Platinum, for more insight.
Impala Platinum (Implats) is returning about R17bn to shareholders through dividends for the year, as higher PGM prices helped lift earnings and cash generation. Business Day TV spoke to Nico Muller, CEO of Impala Platinum, for more insight.
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