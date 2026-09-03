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WATCH | Santam CFO unpacks the insurer’s half-year performance

Business Day TV spoke to Wikus Olivier, CFO of Santam

Business Business

Business Day TV

Santam offices at Parktown in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Santam's offices at Parktown, Johannesburg. File photo: (, FREDDY MAVUNDA)

Santam has reported a 7% increase in headline earnings per share, despite significant weather-related catastrophes. Santam CFO Wikus Olivier unpacks the group’s performance with Business Day TV.

Business Day


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