WATCH | Santam CFO unpacks the insurer’s half-year performance

Santam has reported a 7% increase in headline earnings per share, despite significant weather-related catastrophes. Santam CFO Wikus Olivier unpacks the group’s performance with Business Day TV.
Business Day
Santam has reported a 7% increase in headline earnings per share, despite significant weather-related catastrophes. Santam CFO Wikus Olivier unpacks the group’s performance with Business Day TV.
Business Day
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