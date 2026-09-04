WATCH | ARM CEO Phillip Tobias details the miner’s full-year performance

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) has delivered a stronger set of annual results, with headline earnings up 19% to R3.2bn, helped by higher platinum group metal prices.
Business Day TV unpacks the performance with ARM CEO Phillip Tobias.
Business Day
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) has delivered a stronger set of annual results, with headline earnings up 19% to R3.2bn, helped by higher platinum group metal prices.
Business Day TV unpacks the performance with ARM CEO Phillip Tobias.
Business Day
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