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WATCH | ARM CEO Phillip Tobias details the miner’s full-year performance

Business Day TV speaks to Phillip Tobias, CEO of African Rainbow Minerals

Business Business

Business Day TV

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) has delivered a stronger set of annual results, with headline earnings up 19% to R3.2bn, helped by higher platinum group metal prices.

Business Day TV unpacks the performance with ARM CEO Phillip Tobias.

Business Day

Mining

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