WATCH | Sun International on growth, gaming and the road ahead

Sun International is seeing strong momentum across its businesses, with hospitality and online betting helping drive growth despite a challenging operating environment. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Ulrik Bengtsson for more insight.
Sun International is seeing strong momentum across its businesses, with hospitality and online betting helping drive growth despite a challenging operating environment. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Ulrik Bengtsson for more insight.
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