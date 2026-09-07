BDTV

WATCH | Sun International on growth, gaming and the road ahead

Business Day TV speaks to Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO of Sun International

Business Business

Business Day TV

Sun International is seeing strong momentum across its businesses, with hospitality and online betting helping drive growth despite a challenging operating environment. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Ulrik Bengtsson for more insight.

sun international

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SHAUN KINNES | Coming El Niño exposes Sadc’s debt dilemma

2

ZIZAMELE CEBEKHULU-MAKHAZA | Madlanga commission needs a special tribunal with real teeth

3

ANN BERNSTEIN | Rising tariffs cannot fix Joburg’s finances

4

GHALEB CACHALIA | ‘Unglamorous’ competence to halt Joburg’s decay

5

ATTIYA WARIS | Africa is writing the global tax rules

Related Articles