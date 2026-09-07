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WATCH | The Political Week Ahead

Business Day TV speaks to Tara Roos, Business Day’s parliamentary correspondent

Business Business

Business Day TV

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal challenge to the Phala Phala independent panel report is entering a crucial stage, with arguments centred on whether the panel applied the correct legal test. His legal team argues the panel failed to properly consider his version of events and went beyond the four charges before it. Business Day parliamentary correspondent Tara Roos unpacks the details.


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