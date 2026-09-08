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WATCH | Old Mutual profit falls as market turbulence hits investment returns

Business Day TV spoke to Jurie Strydom, CEO of Old Mutual

Business Business

Business Day TV

Old Mutual building in Sandton. Picture:FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Old Mutual building in Sandton. Picture:FREDDY MAVUNDA.

Old Mutual has reported a 30% decline in interim adjusted headline earnings to R2.95bn, as market volatility weighed on investment returns. Business Day TV spoke to Jurie Strydom, CEO of Old Mutual for more insight.

Business Day


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