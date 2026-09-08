WATCH | Old Mutual profit falls as market turbulence hits investment returns

Old Mutual has reported a 30% decline in interim adjusted headline earnings to R2.95bn, as market volatility weighed on investment returns. Business Day TV spoke to Jurie Strydom, CEO of Old Mutual for more insight.
Business Day
Old Mutual has reported a 30% decline in interim adjusted headline earnings to R2.95bn, as market volatility weighed on investment returns. Business Day TV spoke to Jurie Strydom, CEO of Old Mutual for more insight.
Business Day
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