WATCH | SA household resilience improves but job losses raise concerns

The Altron FinTech household financial resilience index has improved for a seventh consecutive quarter, pointing to a gradual recovery in the financial health of South African households. But rising job losses and weaker household incomes continue to weigh on consumers.
Business Day TV unpacked what the latest data says about the state of household finances and whether the improvement can be sustained with Johan Gellatly, MD of Altron FinTech.
Business Day
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