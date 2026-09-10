WATCH | Consumer and enterprise units boost Lesaka’s earnings

Lesaka Technologies’ adjusted earnings more than tripled to R539.3m for the year to end-June, supported by strong growth in its consumer and enterprise businesses. Business Day TV gets more details from group CEO Lincoln Mali.
Business Day
Lesaka Technologies’ adjusted earnings more than tripled to R539.3m for the year to end-June, supported by strong growth in its consumer and enterprise businesses. Business Day TV gets more details from group CEO Lincoln Mali.
Business Day
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