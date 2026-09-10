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WATCH | Consumer and enterprise units boost Lesaka’s earnings

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Lincoln Mali about the fintech group’s financial performance

Business Business

Business Day TV

Lesaka Technologies CEO Lincoln Mali. (Picture: Supplied/Lesaka Technologies)

Lesaka Technologies’ adjusted earnings more than tripled to R539.3m for the year to end-June, supported by strong growth in its consumer and enterprise businesses. Business Day TV gets more details from group CEO Lincoln Mali.

Business Day


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