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WATCH | UK car finance commission probe provision hurts FirstRand’s earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Mary Vilakazi, CEO of FirstRand

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Business Day TV

FirstRand Bank group CEO Mary Vilakazi at the company's head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. File photo.
FirstRand Bank group CEO Mary Vilakazi at the company's head office in Sandton, Johannesburg. File photo. (Freddy Mavunda/Business Day)

FirstRand has reported a 5% decline in annual headline earnings per share, with an additional provision linked to the UK’s car finance commission probe weighing on its bottom line. Meanwhile, on a normalised basis, continuing earnings rose 13%, supported by strong growth from FNB and RMB. Business Day TV spoke to Mary Vilakazi, CEO of FirstRand, for more insight.

Business Day


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