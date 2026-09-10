WATCH | UK car finance commission probe provision hurts FirstRand’s earnings

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FirstRand has reported a 5% decline in annual headline earnings per share, with an additional provision linked to the UK’s car finance commission probe weighing on its bottom line. Meanwhile, on a normalised basis, continuing earnings rose 13%, supported by strong growth from FNB and RMB. Business Day TV spoke to Mary Vilakazi, CEO of FirstRand, for more insight.

Business Day