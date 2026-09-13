WATCH | Trellidor CEO Damian Judge unpacks the group’s full-year results

Trellidor has slipped into the red, reporting a headline loss per share of 17c. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Damian Judge, to go through the story behind the numbers.
Trellidor has slipped into the red, reporting a headline loss per share of 17c. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Damian Judge, to go through the story behind the numbers.
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