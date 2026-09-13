BDTV

WATCH | Trellidor CEO Damian Judge unpacks the group’s full-year results

Business Day TV spoke to Damian Judge, CEO of Trellidor

Business Business

Business Day TV

Trellidor has slipped into the red, reporting a headline loss per share of 17c. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Damian Judge, to go through the story behind the numbers.


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