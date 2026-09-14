The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has reported a 47% increase in annual profit to R7.8bn, helped by higher net interest and operating income, as well as a 38% reduction in impairment provisions. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Boitumelo Mosako, CEO of DBSA.
WATCH | DBSA posts 47% jump in annual profit
Business Day TV speaks to Boitumelo Mosako, CEO of the Development Bank of Southern Africa
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